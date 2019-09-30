Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor a făcut dezvăluiri tulburătoare, printre care că a fost violată

Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor (48 de ani), Clara, în vârstă de 23 de ani, a dezvăluit că a fost victima unui viol, a suferit un avort şi a fost dependentă de droguri pentru o lungă perioadă.
Thank you @reefafilm. This has been a life changing experience, thank you for letting me become Frankie and be a part of telling the life story of Israel Hernandez, a Colombian street artist who was tragically killed by cops in 2013. His parents had moved him and his sister out of Columbia to America for their safety, and his life was taken by a power hungry cop who is now a detective. #ripreefa #justiceforreefa @jesskdornbusch you are the greatest. I love you thank you for believing in me
This was really hard for me to open up about so go easy on me ❤️ lil moment of honest in hopes that it can help others feel less alone. This past year I dealt with addiction, I got sober, and I dealt with a great deal of depression and anxiety I had an abusive relationship, I had an abortion the list goes only. Anxiety has been something Iv lived with since I was 4 years old. Iv been having panic attacks since I was a child and I didn’t know that I could live my life without this crippling fear. I didn’t know there was a way to get better. But there is. Help yourself so others can help you too. And never be ashamed to talk about it.
On set of @thebirthdaycakemovie ❤️
