adevarul.ro Entertainment

Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor a făcut dezvăluiri tulburătoare, printre care că a fost violată

Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor a făcut dezvăluiri tulburătoare, printre care că a fost violată

Clara şi Ewan McGregor FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor (48 de ani), Clara, în vârstă de 23 de ani, a dezvăluit că a fost victima unui viol, a suferit un avort şi a fost dependentă de droguri pentru o lungă perioadă.

Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor, Clara, a vorbit despre cele mai grele momente din viaţa sa, într-un text postat pe Instagram. 
 
Tânăra în vârstă de 23 de ani a dezvăluit că a fost victima unui viol, a suferit un avort şi a luptat o lungă perioadă cu dependenţa de droguri, dar şi că suferă de anxietate. 
 
„Vreau să-mi fac timp să vorbesc despre tulburările psihice de care mie mi-a fost atât de ruşine încât nici prietenilor nu le-am spus prin ce trec“, a scris Clara McGregor pe contul său de Instagram.
 
„Mi-a fost ruşine de faptul că am suferit un abuz. Anul trecut m-am luptat cu dependenţa de droguri şi am fost în depresie după ce am avut o relaţie abuzivă, am suferit un avort şi lista poate să continue. M-am învinovăţit pe mine pentru rănile. agresiunile sexuale, precum violul, şi atacurile aplicate de către un bărbat asupra mea. Dar încetul cu încetul îmi recapăt puterile. Le mulţumesc tuturor celor care m-au ajutat în cele mai întunecate perioade“, a povestit fiica cea mare a lui McGregor.
 
 
Modelul a mai mărturisit în textul său că suferă de anxietate de la vârsta de patru ani: „Sufăr de anxietate de când aveam patru ani şi am mers la terapie de când eram doar un copil şi sunt foarte mulţumită de ce a făcut terapia pentru mine. Am lucrat la îmbunătăţirea stării mele şi continui să o fac. Am luptat cu traumele puţin cam devreme faţă de alţii“.
 
„Anxietatea mea m-a forţat să nu trăiesc viaţa aşa cum mi-aş fi dorit. Mă simţeam ca într-o cuşcă şi în continuă luptă de a scăpa de ea (anxietate - n.r.). Am luat medicamente, am vorbit deschis despre asta şi am primit ajutorul de care aveam nevoie“, a continuat tânăra.
 
Clara a mai povestit că la un moment dat un doctor i-a spus: „Tu nu trebuie să trăieşti aşa“ şi avea dreptate. „M-am luptat, de asemenea, cu dependenţa de substanţe şi pastile precum Xanax şi sunt mândră să spun că am reuşit să renunţ la ele de 110 zile“, a mai mărturisit Clara.
   
 
Clara şi Ewan McGregor vor apărea pentru a doua oară împreună într-un film, în pelicula „The Birthday Cake“, ce va avea premiera în 2020. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On set of @thebirthdaycakemovie ❤️

A post shared by Clara McGregor (@claramcgregor) on

 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Gianina din „Las Fierbinţi“, de nerecunoscut! Este super sexy costumat...
okmagazine.ro
Danny DeVito, de nerecunoscut la aproape 75 de ani: şi-a lăsat mustaţă...