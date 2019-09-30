Fiica actorului Ewan McGregor a făcut dezvăluiri tulburătoare, printre care că a fost violată

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @reefafilm. This has been a life changing experience, thank you for letting me become Frankie and be a part of telling the life story of Israel Hernandez, a Colombian street artist who was tragically killed by cops in 2013. His parents had moved him and his sister out of Columbia to America for their safety, and his life was taken by a power hungry cop who is now a detective. #ripreefa #justiceforreefa @jesskdornbusch you are the greatest. I love you thank you for believing in me