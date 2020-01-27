adevarul.ro Entertainment

Ducesa Kate a surprins în fotografii momente emoţioannte cu supravieţuitori ai Holocaustului

Ducesa Kate, alături de Yvonne Bernstein, supravieţuitoare a Holocaustului FOTO Palatul Kensington

La 75 de ani după eliberarea lagărului de exterminare Auschwitz, ducesa Kate Middleton a publicat o serie de fotografii emoţionante realizate chiar de ea cu doi dintre supravieţuitorii Holocaustului.

Ducesa de Cambridge, care este un fotograf foarte priceput, a realizat o serie de portrete cu doi supravieţuitori ai Holocaustului, Steven Frank (84 de ani) şi Yvonne Bernstein (82 de ani), stabiliţi după război în Marea Britanie. 
 
Steven Frank, care a fost surprins alături de strănepoatele sale Maggie şi Trixie, este unul dintre puţinii copii care au supravieţuit taberei de tranzit din Westerbork, Olanda, şi mai apoi lagărului de concentrare Theresienstadt, din Cehia. 
 
Yvonne Bernstein, fotografiată cu străneapoata sa Chloe, a fost un copil salvat şi ascuns în Franţa în timpul celui de-Al Doilea Război Mondial, unchiul său plătind cu viaţa pentru faptul că a protejat-o.   

Şedinţa foto a avut loc la Palatul Kesington în urmă cu o lună, iar ducesa Kate s-a declarat profund impresionată de poveştile celor doi. Soţia prinţului William i-a rugat pe Frank şi Bernstein să pozeze cu obiecte care să reflecte timpul petrecut în lagărele naziste - oala din care se hrăneau şi o carte de identitate inscripţionată cu litera „J“, folosită pentru a-i separa pe evrei de restul populaţiei. 

Fotografiile semnate de Kate Middleton vor face parte dintr-o expoziţie dedicată victimelor şi supravieţuitorilor Holocaustului, care va fi deschisă anul acesta. 

De asemenea, Palatul Kensington a dat publicităţii mai multe imagini alb-negru pline de candoare din timpul şedinţei foto, în multe dintre ele Kate Middleton fiind surprinsă râzând alături de cei doi supravieţuitori. 
 
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge

Ducesa Kate a declarat că a fost un privilegiu să-i întâlnească pe cei doi supravieţuitori şi a precizat că este deosebit de important ca amintirile lor să fie păstrate şi transmise generaţiilor viitoare. 
 
Ducesa, care este preşedintele onorific al Societăţii Regale de Fotografie şi a scris o teză despre fotografie în timpul studiilor în istoria artei, a mărturisit că, în ciuda traumelor de neimaginat suferite la începutul vieţii, Frank şi Yvonne sunt doi dintre cei mai fericiţi oameni pe care a avut onoarea să-i întâlnească vreodată. 
 
„Ei privesc înapoi către experienţele lor cu tristeţe, dar şi cu recunoştinţă pentru faptul că au fost printre puţinii norocoşi care au reuşit să scape. Poveştile lor vor rămâne cu mine pentru totdeauna. Este vital ca amintirile lor să fie păstrate şi transmise generaţiilor viitoare, astfel încât lucrurile prin care au trecut să nu fie uitate vreodată. Una dintre cele mai emoţionante relatări pe care le-am citit în adolescenţă a fost «Jurnalul Annei Frank», care prezintă o reflecţie foarte personală a vieţii sub ocupaţia nazistă din perspective unui copil. Interpretarea ei sensibilă şi intimă a ororilor acelor vremuri a fost o sursă de inspiraţie pentru fotografiile mele. Mi-am dorit să fac aceste portrete profund personale pentru Yvonne şi Steven – să fie o celebrare a familiei şi a vieţii construite de când au ajuns în Marea Britanie, în anii ’40. A fost o adevărată onoare pentru mine“, a declarat ducesa Kate. 
 
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess’s photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace

