Donald Trump a jignit-o pe Bette Midler: „Psihopată terminată“. Motivul disputei

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a numit-o pe actriţa şi cântăreaţa Bette Midler (73 de ani) o „psihopată terminată“ într-o dispută privind un citat inventat atribuit liderului de la Casa Albă.
I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019
Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019
