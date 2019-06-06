adevarul.ro Entertainment

Donald Trump a jignit-o pe Bette Midler: „Psihopată terminată“. Motivul disputei

Bette Middler FOTO  Getty Images

Preşedintele american Donald Trump a numit-o pe actriţa şi cântăreaţa Bette Midler (73 de ani) o „psihopată terminată“ într-o dispută privind un citat inventat atribuit liderului de la Casa Albă.

Actriţa şi cântăreaţa americană Bette Midler, cunoscută pentru hiturile „The Rose“ şi „Wind Beneath My Wings“, şi-a cerut scuze după ce a postat pe Twitter o declaraţie atribuită în mod fals luiDonald Trump, potrivit People. 
 
Discutând despre o eventuală candidatură la Casa Albă, pe atunci omul de afaceri Donald Trump ar fi declarat că va candida ca republican pentru că „ei (n.r. - republicanii) sunt cel mai prost grup de alegători din ţară“. 
 
Citatul s-a dovedit a fi unul inventat, iar Midler, un critic aprig al preşedintelui american, şi-a recunoscut greşeala. 
 
„Îmi cer scuze, se pare că acest citat a fost în mod eronat atribuit lui Trump. Nu ştiu cum de am ratat asta, dar pare a fi ceva ce ar spune el, aşa că mi-a fost uşor să-l cred“, a scris Bette Midler. 
Artista a continuat prin a spune că există atât de multe minciuni fabricate de Trump, încât sarcina de a separa adevărul de fals devine o misiune imposibilă.  
 
Donald Trump a ripostat imediat, jignind-o pe artistă. 
 
„Psihopata terminată Bette Midler a fost forţată să-şi ceară scuze pentru o declaraţie pe care mi-a atribuit-o şi care s-a dovedit a fi complet fabricată de ea pentru ca imaginea «marelui vostru preşedinte» să fie grav afectată. A fost prinsă, la fel cum Fake News Media este mereu prinsă. O escroacă bolnavă!“, a scris Donald Trump într-un mesaj pe Twitter. 
Bette Midler este o cântăreaţă şi actriţă de succes, care a apărut în filme precum „Beaches“, „Hocus Pocus“ şi „The First Wives Club“. 

