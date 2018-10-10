adevarul.ro Entertainment

Ce înseamnă influenţa unui artist: zeci de mii de americani s-au înscris să voteze după un mesaj al cântăreţei Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Cântăreaţa americană Taylor Swift, în vârstă de 28 de ani, a influenţat mii de oameni să voteze pro-democraţie, după ce a postat pe Instagram un mesaj pentru fani, prin care îi îndeamnă să aleagă candidatul care va apăra drepturile tuturor, inclusiv pe cele ale minorităţilor.

Taylor Swift a convins peste 65.000 de oameni să se înscrie pe listele electorale, la 24 de ore distanţă după ce a postat pe contul ei de Instagram un mesaj prin care anunţă că se implică în politică. 
 
Este pentru prima dată când celebra cântăreaţă îşi dezvăluie preferinţele politice, precizând că îl va vota pe democratul Phil Bredesen în defavoarea republicanei Marsha Blackburn la alegerile legislative americane parţiale care vor avea loc în noiembrie, potrivit Huffington Post.   
 
„În trecut eram reticentă în privinţa expunerii opiniilor mele politice, dar ţinând cont de mai multe evenimente petrecute în viaţa mea şi în lume în decursul ultimilor doi ani, în acest moment am o percepţie total diferită în acest sens“, şi-a început artista textul.
 
Swift continuă: „Întotdeauna, votul meu va fi acordat candidatului care are în vedere protecţia şi apărarea drepturilor omului, pentru că am convingerea că toţi din această ţară merităm, inclusiv minorităţile precum LGBT. Eu cred că orice formă de discriminare pentru orientarea sexuală este GREŞITĂ“.
 
Preşedintele Donald Trump s-a arătat deranjat de poziţia artistei şi i-a transmis că nu ştie nimic despre Blackburn şi a încheiat prin: „Să spunem că îmi place Taylor cu 25 de procente mai puţin“.
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

   
Swift are peste 112 milioane de fani pe Instagram şi este una dintre cele mai iubite cântăreţe din lume.  „Îl voi alege pe Phil Bredesen pentru Senat şi pe Jim Cooper pentru Camera Reprezentanţilor“, a scris ea. 
 
Phil Bredesen, fostul guvernator al statului Tennesse, a ţinut că îi mulţumească personal cântăreţei printr-un comentariu: „Mulţumesc pentru cuvinte, Taylor. Sunt onorat să am sprijinul tău“.
    
Taylor Swift a fost desemnată pentru a patra oară Artistul anului la gala American Music Awards, eveniment la care artista nu a ratat ocazia de a-şi îndemna încă o dată fanii să se implice şi să voteze.
 
După ce duminică a provocat polemici când a anunţat pe cine va vota, marţi, cântăreţa a sfătuit publicul galei American Music Awards de la Los Angeles şi pe milioanele care au urmărit show-ul de acasă să meargă să voteze. „Acest premiu şi fiecare premiu oferit în această seară a fost votat de oameni. Şi mai ştiţi ce va fi votat de oameni? Alegerile parţiale din 6 noiembrie. Mergeţi şi votaţi!“, a îndemnat încă o dată starul în momentul în care a primit trofeul.
 
Ea a mai câştigat trei premii Cea mai bună artistă pop feminină, Cel mai bun turneu şi Cel mai bun album pop, „Reputation“, având cele mai bune vânzări în 2017.
