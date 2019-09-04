adevarul.ro Entertainment

Actriţa Kristen Stewart: „Mi s-a spus: «Dacă vrei să-ţi faci o favoare, nu mai ieşi în public cu iubita de mână»“

Actriţa Kristen Stewart: „Mi s-a spus: «Dacă vrei să-ţi faci o favoare, nu mai ieşi în public cu iubita de mână»“

Kristen Stewart FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Actriţa americană Kristen Stewart (29 de ani), cunoscută din seria „Twilight“, a vorbit despre relaţiile pe care le-a avut şi a dezvăluit cum era descurajată, din cauza orientării sexuale, de anumiţi oameni din industria filmului înainte să ajungă celebră.

Kristen Stewart a vorbit deschis, pentru prima dată, despre relaţiile pe care le-a avut, într-un interviu pentru Harper’s Bazaar.
 
Actriţa americană a povestit şi despre descurajarea de care a avut parte, când la jumătatea anilor 2000, înainte de a fi distribuită în seria „Twilight“, i s-a sugerat să nu-şi mai afişeze atât de evident orientarea sexuală dacă îşi doreşte să „prindă un rol într-un film Marvel“.
 
„Mi s-a spus: «Dacă vrei să-ţi faci o favoare, nu mai ieşi în public cu iubita de mână, poate vei prinde şi tu un film Marvel». Eu nu vreau să lucrez cu astfel de oameni“, a mărturisit ea. 
 
Kristen Stewart, care este cunoscută din seria „Twilight“, a vorbit şi despre relaţia sa cu colegul şi apoi iubitul său Robert Pattinson, care a fost intens mediatizată. 
 
În eforturile celor doi actori de a avea parte de intimitate, cuplul a refuzat să discute cu presa relaţia lor, ceea ce a determinat jurnaliştii să îi adreseze diverse întrebări inconfortabile de-a lungul vieţii, cum ar fi cele legate de orientarea ei sexuală. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I try to avoid the word 'awkward'," Stewart says, remembering that time. "I want to reclaim that word, because it’s been used too violently against me." Kristen Stewart opens up to @bazaaruk - via link in bio. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on

 
„Când eu şi Rob eram împreună, nu aveam un model de urmat, un exemplu la care să ne uitam“, a declarat Kristen pentru sursa citată. „Am pierdut atât de multe lucruri încercând să controlăm acest aspect, aşa că am zis: Nu, nu vom vorbi despre asta. Nicioodată. Pentru că este doar povestea noastră“, a continuat actriţa. 
 
„Oamenii îşi doreau atât de tare ca eu şi Rob să fim împreună, încât relaţia noastră a fost transformată într-un produs de marketing“, a mai spus actriţa, care s-a despărţit de Pattinson în 2012, după patru ani de relaţie.
 
Kristen Stewart şi Robert Pattinson FOTO Guliver/Getty Images
 
 
Actriţa, care în 2017, în monologul de la Saturday Night Live, spunea „sunt atât de gay“, a mărturisit că după despărţirea de colegul de platou, a avut relaţii doar cu femei, însă cu mult timp înainte să devină celebră, aceasta a avut relaţii atât cu femei, cât şi cu bărbaţi.
   
 
Actuala iubită a actriţei este scenarista Dylan Meyer, iar înainte de aceasta a avut o relaţie cu modelul Stella Maxwell. Kristen a vorbit şi despre motivul pentru care a devenit deschisă cu privire la orientarea ei sexuală: „Vreau să mă bucur de viaţa mea. Şi asta a devenit o prioritate dincolo de a-mi proteja viaţa, pentru că încercând să o protejez o distrugeam de fapt“.
 
„Ştiu că înainte refuzam să vorbesc despre viaţa mea amoroasă, dar de când am început să mă întâlnesc cu fete mi se pare o ocazie bună să reprezint ceva pozitiv. Încă doresc să-mi protejez viaţa personală, dar simt că datorez ceva fanilor“, a mai spus actriţa pentru New York Times. 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The courage to be her own woman: Kristen Stewart opens up about her fluid sexuality, directorial debut and finding the freedom to be herself. Read a preview of our October cover star interview via link in bio. Pick up the issue of @BazaarUk - out this Thursday. Interview by Sophie Elmhirst Kristen Stewart wears @chanelofficial Styled by @MirandaAlmond Photographed by @AlexiLubomirski Hair by @hairbyadir Make up by @JillianDempsey Manicure by Christina Conrad Stylist’s assistant @TillyWheating With thanks to @iamhannahridley @tommacklin @brookemace11 @avrilmair @jogoodby @tommacklinstudio and @justinepicardie @kiaanorange #kristenstewart #harpersbazaar #Chanel

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar UK (@bazaaruk) on

   
Actriţa Kristen Stewart a devenit cunoscută după ce a interpretat rolul Bellei Swan din filmele francizei „Amurg/ Twilight“, adaptate după seria omonimă, semnată de scriitoarea americană Stephenie Meyer. Între filmele în care a mai jucat actriţa se numără „Jumper: Oriunde, oricând/ Jumper“ (2008), „The Runaways“ (2010), „Pe drum/ On the Road“ (2012), „Camp X-Ray“, „Nori peste Sils Maria/ Clouds of Sils Maria“, „Aceeaşi Alice/ Still Alice“, „Anesthesia“, „American Ultra: Agent descoperit/ American Ultra“ şi „Personal Shopper“.

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
Fiica lui Teo Trandafir, de nerecunoscu la 15 ani! Iată ce mare s-a fă...
okmagazine.ro
Cameron Diaz, de nerecunoscut la cinci ani după ce n-a mai apărut în n...