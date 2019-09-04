Actriţa Kristen Stewart: „Mi s-a spus: «Dacă vrei să-ţi faci o favoare, nu mai ieşi în public cu iubita de mână»“

Kristen Stewart a vorbit deschis, pentru prima dată, despre relaţiile pe care le-a avut, într-un interviu pentru Harper’s Bazaar.

Actriţa americană a povestit şi despre descurajarea de care a avut parte, când la jumătatea anilor 2000, înainte de a fi distribuită în seria „Twilight“, i s-a sugerat să nu-şi mai afişeze atât de evident orientarea sexuală dacă îşi doreşte să „prindă un rol într-un film Marvel“.

„Mi s-a spus: «Dacă vrei să-ţi faci o favoare, nu mai ieşi în public cu iubita de mână, poate vei prinde şi tu un film Marvel». Eu nu vreau să lucrez cu astfel de oameni“, a mărturisit ea.

Kristen Stewart, care este cunoscută din seria „Twilight“, a vorbit şi despre relaţia sa cu colegul şi apoi iubitul său Robert Pattinson, care a fost intens mediatizată.

În eforturile celor doi actori de a avea parte de intimitate, cuplul a refuzat să discute cu presa relaţia lor, ceea ce a determinat jurnaliştii să îi adreseze diverse întrebări inconfortabile de-a lungul vieţii, cum ar fi cele legate de orientarea ei sexuală.

„Oamenii îşi doreau atât de tare ca eu şi Rob să fim împreună, încât relaţia noastră a fost transformată într-un produs de marketing“, a mai spus actriţa, care s-a despărţit de Pattinson în 2012, după patru ani de relaţie.

Kristen Stewart şi Robert Pattinson FOTO Guliver/Getty Images

Actriţa, care în 2017, în monologul de la Saturday Night Live, spunea „sunt atât de gay“, a mărturisit că după despărţirea de colegul de platou, a avut relaţii doar cu femei, însă cu mult timp înainte să devină celebră, aceasta a avut relaţii atât cu femei, cât şi cu bărbaţi.

Actuala iubită a actriţei este scenarista Dylan Meyer, iar înainte de aceasta a avut o relaţie cu modelul Stella Maxwell. Kristen a vorbit şi despre motivul pentru care a devenit deschisă cu privire la orientarea ei sexuală: „Vreau să mă bucur de viaţa mea. Şi asta a devenit o prioritate dincolo de a-mi proteja viaţa, pentru că încercând să o protejez o distrugeam de fapt“.

„Ştiu că înainte refuzam să vorbesc despre viaţa mea amoroasă, dar de când am început să mă întâlnesc cu fete mi se pare o ocazie bună să reprezint ceva pozitiv. Încă doresc să-mi protejez viaţa personală, dar simt că datorez ceva fanilor“, a mai spus actriţa pentru New York Times.

Actriţa Kristen Stewart a devenit cunoscută după ce a interpretat rolul Bellei Swan din filmele francizei „Amurg/ Twilight“, adaptate după seria omonimă, semnată de scriitoarea americană Stephenie Meyer. Între filmele în care a mai jucat actriţa se numără „Jumper: Oriunde, oricând/ Jumper“ (2008), „The Runaways“ (2010), „Pe drum/ On the Road“ (2012), „Camp X-Ray“, „Nori peste Sils Maria/ Clouds of Sils Maria“, „Aceeaşi Alice/ Still Alice“, „Anesthesia“, „American Ultra: Agent descoperit/ American Ultra“ şi „Personal Shopper“.

