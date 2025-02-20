Articol publicitar

Public auction for the concession of three immovable properties (areas/plots of land), located areas of the Port of the Sulina Free Zone

The Autonomous Administration of the Sulina Free Zone ("AZL SULINA"),  an autonomous enterprise established by the Government of Romania in 1993 as the administration of the free zone and operating under the coordination of the Tulcea County Council, with headquarters in Sulina, str. I, no. 202, Tulcea County, registered with the Trade Register under the number J36/678/1993, with the unique registration number 3053425, organizes on 05.05.2025,   14.00, at the headquarters  of AZL SULINA a public auction for the concession of goods in three areas under the administration of AZL SULINA.  The tender procedure will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Government Decision no. 1998/2004 and received support under the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

The object of the auction is the concession of three real estate properties (areas/plots of land), each representing the areas below:

o   Zone A, which covers a total area of 12,143.00 m2, located in Perimeter I, which has the status of free zone;

            On the area that constitutes Zone A, subject to concession, the following construction is found and is subject to concession:

o   Area B1 covering a total area of 20,149 m2, including a 125 m long walled quay , located in Perimeter II;

o   Area B2 covering a total area of 78,182 m2, including a 223 m long walled quay , located in Perimeter II.

Applicants may apply to participate in the tender for all of the above areas, for one area or for any two areas.

The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the auction is 14.03.2025, 16.00,  at the headquarters of AZL SULINA, located in Sulina, Str. I, Nr. 202, Tulcea County, 825400.

Interested bidders must express their intention to participate in the auction (request to participate in the auction) in writing, at the headquarters of AZL SULINA  by 14.03.2025, 16.00 and must include the following:

o  the name of the applicant/company/consortium. If the applicant is a consortium, the data of all companies forming a consortium must be provided, as well as the authorisation of all consortium members for the consortium leader to act on their behalf

o  address/head office,

o  full contact details,

o Affidavit submitted by the leader and each member of the consortium stating that the bidder or a member of the consortium is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation in Romania or elsewhere,

o  Affidavit submitted by the leader and each member of the consortium certifying that the bidder or a member of the consortium is not convicted of any crime involving fraud, corruption or conspiracy or money laundering,

o  Affidavit describing the financial situation of the bidder:

 The audited financial statements for the last three years submitted by the bidder must be submitted to demonstrate the current strength and long-term profitability of the bidder's financial position. Net assets for the last year, calculated as the difference between total assets and total liabilities, should be greater than €5 million, €15 million and €20 million for areas A, B1 and B2 respectively. If the bidder is a consortium, the aggregate net assets of its members are at least 50 % higher than the above at the end of the last three full financial years.

Average annual turnover: minimum average annual turnover of €2 million, €5 million and €7 million for zones A, B1 and B2 respectively. They should be calculated as the total certified payments received for contracts in progress or completed in the last three years (as of 2022).

o  A declaration on own responsibility, certifying the operating and management experience:

Zone A:

-     Contracts of similar size and nature (exceeds a production and storage volume of 150,000 tons per year for a period of three consecutive years).

-     Management and operation of terminal, storage and/or logistics facilities with free zone and/or customs components

or

-     Development and operation of facilities for commercial purposes in port or commercial areas, with a minimum annual production of 150,000 tons per year for a period of three consecutive years.

Zone B1 and/or B2:

-     Contracts of similar size and nature (exceeds a production and storage volume of 1 million tonnes per year for a period of three consecutive years).

-     Management and operations of ports, terminals and related logistics facilities.

or

-     At least one contract for the operation of a seaport or inland port, terminal or logistics centre where the value of the project's capital expenditure exceeds EUR 5 million and EUR 7 million respectively, for area B1 and area B2 respectively. 

o  The areas/lands that the bidder is interested in leasing,

o  the activities they would be interested in carrying out and the estimated capital expenditures;

o  duration of the concession.

All bidders who meet the above pre-qualification criteria are invited to participate in the subsequent stages of the procurement process.

 For additional information, please contact us at the Sulina Free Zone Administration, Str. Sulina, I, Nr. 202, Tulcea County, 825400, or by phone: 0787710631, website: www.azlsulina.ro,  e-mail: office@azlsulina.ro."

This announcement replaces the announcement published on 12.02.2025, in Monitorul Oficial, Partea a IV-a, no. 690 .

General Manager,

Mr. Dragoș Ioniță

