De unde s-ar fi inspirat Orwell pentru camera 101, din romanul „1984”: „ceva între un internat de fete şi un azil pentru lunatici”

Între 1941 şi 1943, Geoge Orwell lucra la BBC ca producător pentru serviciul de est. Practic, fusese angajat să scrie materiale de propagandă care să fie difuzate în India.

În 1941, BBC formase un comitet de servicii externe pentru a discuta programa pentru India, iar şedinţele pe acest subiect erau ţinute în camera 101, la Portland Place, Londra. Scriitorul a participat aici la cel puţin 12 şedinţe, unde i s-a cerut să reunească un subcomitet pentru organizarea de competiţii de dramaturgie şi poezie, după scrie Peter Davinson în volumul „George Orwell: O viaţă în scrisori”.

Davinson, care este specialist în Orwell, mai scrie că „pentru mulţi, şi pentru el, cel mai rău lucru din lume este acela care reprezntă viaţa birocratului: prezenţa la întâlniri”

Se pare că celebra cameră 101 din romanul său ar fi fost rezultatul unei combinaţii între plictiseala resimţită de Orwell la aceste şedinţe şi, în general, birocraţia care caracteriza BBC-ul. „Se crede că a fost biroul sau sala de şedinţe a lui Orwell din timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial, în cei doi ani în care lucrase pentru BBC...Se pare că ar fi inspirat camera de tortură imaginată în <<1984>> , locul în care tortura era gândită special pentru a se potivi cu fobiile cele mai adânci şi mai întunecate ale victimelor”, confirmă şi Victoria Rimell în „The Closure of Space in Roman Poetics: Empire's Inward Turn”.

Iniţial, Orwell descria atmosfera de la BBC ca „ceva între un internat de fete şi un azil pentru lunatici”. Ulterior însă, a conturat mai diferit şi mai puternic imaginea, vorbind despre „un amestec de magazin de târfe şi un azil pentru lunatici”, după cum notează Jeffrey Meyers în „Orwell: Life and Art”. Deşi poate părea exagerat, scrie acelaşi autor, Orwell considera că îşi prostituează talentul lucrând sub un regim atât de birocratic precum cel al BBC şi trasmiţând propagandă de război în India, unde erau oricum foarte puţine radiouri.

























































Internal memos explore working relationships with literary contributors, while letters written from the Hebridean island of Jura colour the background to the creation of 'Nineteen Eighty-Four'.















Orwell scholar Peter Davison writes, “In Nineteen Eighty-Four O’Brien tells Orwell that the thing that is in Room 101 is the worst thing in the world. The understandable impression is that this is something like drowning, death by fire, or impalement, but Orwell is more subtle: for many, and for him, the worst thing in the world is that which is the bureaucrat’s life-blood: attendance at meetings.”

In 2003, when the original building was scheduled to be demolished, artist Rachel Whiteread made a plaster cast of the room’s interior (above). It was displayed in the Victoria and Albert Museum later that year.

(From George Orwell: A Life in Letters, 2013.)

