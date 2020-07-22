adevarul.ro Cultura

Muzeele din toată lumea, în competiţie pentru a-şi recâştiga vizitatorii: Posterioare de statui, tema lunii iunie

Muzeele din toată lumea, în competiţie pentru a-şi recâştiga vizitatorii: Posterioare de statui, tema lunii iunie

Yorkshire Museum (York, Anglia) se află la originea campaniei #CuratorBattle

Muzeele din toată lumea au intrat într-o competiţie neobişnuită pentru a-şi recâştiga vizitatorii în contextul pandemiei de coronavirus, prin care au propus pe Twitter fotografii cu posterioare de statui, potrivit The Guardian.

Competiţia, care are drept cuvânt-cheie #CuratorBattle, a început în aprilie, dar tema lunii iunie i-a captivat pe oameni, scrie News.ro
 
Yorkshire Museum (York, Anglia) se află la originea acestei campanii #CuratorBattle.
Un purtător de cuvânt al muzeului a declarat pentru The Guardian că aceste schimburi de lucrări reprezintă "o oportunitate pentru muzee, mari şi mici, de a-şi arăta operele lor pe o temă comună pentru a crea ceea ce a devenit o expoziţie mondială şi online". 
 
De când a început campania, temele au inclus "falsuri fantastice", obiecte misterioase" şi "tansporturi extraordinare".
 
Competiţia dedicată posterioarelor a primit răspuns din toată lumea: din Canada până în Lituania. În Japonia, Ota Memorial Museum of Art s-a alăturat cu lucrări în care apar posterioare de luptători de sumo, pictate de Hokusai, în timp ce Freedom Museum din Regatul Ţărilor de Jos a distribuit o reprezentare a lui Hitler al cărui posterior este o pernă de ace. 
 
 

Dacă apreciezi acest articol, te așteptăm să intri în comunitatea de cititori de pe pagina noastră de Facebook, printr-un Like mai jos:

citeste totul despre:
okmagazine.ro
'S-ar fi culcat cu oricine pentru a merge mai departe'. James Dean, re...
okmagazine.ro
Suferea de demență! Cum şi-a pus celebrul actor capăt zilelor. Autorit...