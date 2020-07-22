Muzeele din toată lumea, în competiţie pentru a-şi recâştiga vizitatorii: Posterioare de statui, tema lunii iunie

Muzeele din toată lumea au intrat într-o competiţie neobişnuită pentru a-şi recâştiga vizitatorii în contextul pandemiei de coronavirus, prin care au propus pe Twitter fotografii cu posterioare de statui, potrivit The Guardian.
IT’S TIME FOR #CURATORBATTLE!💥— Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) June 26, 2020
Today’s theme is #BestMuseumBum!
This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑?
BEAT THAT!💥 pic.twitter.com/N3A6KYz339
Curators around the world are sharing their #BestMuseumBum for #CuratorBattle. We offer up a satirical bum: this anti-Hitler Pin Cushion from the United States allows you to stick pins into the Fuhrer’s behind. Proceeds for the sale of the pin cushions went to the US war effort. pic.twitter.com/NTuTPxEFJr— FreedomMuseumNL (@Never1Story) July 14, 2020
