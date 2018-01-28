FOTO Parisul, în alertă: mii de oameni evacuaţi din cauza riscului de inundaţii. Şobolanii mişună pe străzi, iar mai multe drumuri au ajuns sub ape

Aproximativ 1.500 de persoane au fost evacuate în zona Parisului, autorităţile fiind în alertă din cauza riscului de inundaţii, după ce nivelul Senei a crescut în ultimele zile, relatează Reuters.
Michel Delpuech, prefectul Poliţiei din Paris, a declarat că cele aproximativ 1.500 de persoane au fost nevoite să îşi părăsească locuinţele situate în regiunea Ile de France.
