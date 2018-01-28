adevarul.ro International

FOTO Parisul, în alertă: mii de oameni evacuaţi din cauza riscului de inundaţii. Şobolanii mişună pe străzi, iar mai multe drumuri au ajuns sub ape

FOTO AFP

Aproximativ 1.500 de persoane au fost evacuate în zona Parisului, autorităţile fiind în alertă din cauza riscului de inundaţii, după ce nivelul Senei a crescut în ultimele zile, relatează Reuters.

Michel Delpuech, prefectul Poliţiei din Paris, a declarat că cele aproximativ 1.500 de persoane au fost nevoite să îşi părăsească locuinţele situate în regiunea Ile de France.

“Apele se vor retrage treptat”, a precizat el.
 
Deşi ploile s-au oprit de vineri, parizienii şi turiştii se confruntă cu urmările inundaţiilor, printre care se numără şi numeroşi şobolani care mişună pe străzi, după ce au fost alungaţi din sistemul de canalizare. 
 
„Nu înseamnă că sunt mai mulţi, doar că acum îi şi vedem“, a explicat un expert în urbanism pentru France24. El a precizat că există 1,75 şobolani pentru fiecare rezident din Capitală. 
La Paris, Sena deja s-a revărsat. Transporturile au fost afectate şi o parte a muzeului Luvru a fost închisă.
 
 
Multe drumuri din regiune sunt deja sub ape: câteva tuneluri şi parcuri au fost închise. Plimbările cu bărcile - inclusiv croazierele turistice celebre din capitala Franţei - au fost, de asemenea, întrerupte.
 
În noaptea de duminică spre luni, nivelul Senei va ajunge la aproape 6 metri.
 

 

