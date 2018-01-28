FOTO Parisul, în alertă: mii de oameni evacuaţi din cauza riscului de inundaţii. Şobolanii mişună pe străzi, iar mai multe drumuri au ajuns sub ape

Michel Delpuech, prefectul Poliţiei din Paris, a declarat că cele aproximativ 1.500 de persoane au fost nevoite să îşi părăsească locuinţele situate în regiunea Ile de France.

“Apele se vor retrage treptat”, a precizat el.

Deşi ploile s-au oprit de vineri, parizienii şi turiştii se confruntă cu urmările inundaţiilor, printre care se numără şi numeroşi şobolani care mişună pe străzi, după ce au fost alungaţi din sistemul de canalizare.

„Nu înseamnă că sunt mai mulţi, doar că acum îi şi vedem“, a explicat un expert în urbanism pentru France24. El a precizat că există 1,75 şobolani pentru fiecare rezident din Capitală.

Floodwaters are said to be one reason that Paris rats are scattering out on the street! pic.twitter.com/ZrmI3ZIC4h — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 24, 2018

La Paris, Sena deja s-a revărsat. Transporturile au fost afectate şi o parte a muzeului Luvru a fost închisă.

Multe drumuri din regiune sunt deja sub ape: câteva tuneluri şi parcuri au fost închise. Plimbările cu bărcile - inclusiv croazierele turistice celebre din capitala Franţei - au fost, de asemenea, întrerupte.

În noaptea de duminică spre luni, nivelul Senei va ajunge la aproape 6 metri.

💦

🌊The Seine overflowing in Paris💧

💦 Because of heavy rainfalls last days🌊 pic.twitter.com/knua8KTdIJ — Heather💝 (@Amber02150) January 24, 2018

The Eiffel Tower overlooks the rain-swollen Seine River. Floodwaters are nearing their peak in Paris, and unusually heavy rains have engorged the Seine and other rivers in the region. https://t.co/arSOEEyRwH pic.twitter.com/gXjPSjkU9V — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2018

Seine River flooding shuts down tourist spots in Paris https://t.co/QvHov1pEho pic.twitter.com/tIDQ2AW1g1 — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) January 28, 2018