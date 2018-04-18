Premiile Billboard 2018: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Cei trei au fost nominalizaţi, între altele, la categoriile Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist şi Top Hot 100 Artist.

Cântăreaţa Kelly Clarkson va fi gazda show-ului de trei ore şi va fi transmis de NBC.

Swift concurează şi pentru titlul Top Billboard 200 Artist, alături de Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran şi Chris Stapleton. Pentru Top Rap Artist au fost aleşi: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos şi Post Malone.

La categoria Top R&B Artist: Chris Brown, Khalid, Bruno Mars, SZA şi The Weeknd. Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Portugal. The Man, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers sau Twenty one pilots va câştiga trofeul categoriei Top Rock Artist.

La categoria „Top Duo/ Group“ au fost selectate: The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Migos şi U2. Post Malone a primit în total 12 nominalizări, Imagine Dragons, 10, Justin Bieber şi Cardi B, câte 8, iar single-ul „Despacito“, 7 nominalizări.

Lista completă a nominalizările Billboard 2018

Cel mai bun artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun artist debutant

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Cel mai bun cântăreţ

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Cea mai bună cântăreaţă

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun grup

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 200

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 100

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Cel mai bine vândut artist

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Cea mai difuzată piesă la radio

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, „Believer”

Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, „Attention”

Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You”

Cel mai bine vândut artist online

Justin Bieber

BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Cel mai de succes artist în online

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Cele mai de succes turnee

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Cel mai bun artist R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Cel mai bun artist rap

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Cel mai bun artist country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Cel mai bun artist rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Cel mai bun artist latino

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Cel mai bun artist de muzică creştină

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Cel mai bun artist gospel

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Cel mai bun soundtrack

„Black Panther“

„The Fate of the Furious: The Album“

„The Greatest Showman“

„Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2“

„Moana“

Cel mai bun album R&B

Khalid, „American Teen“

Bruno Mars, „24K Magic“

SZA, „CTRL“

The Weeknd, „Starboy“

XXXTentacion, „17“

Cel mai bun album rap

Drake, „More Life“

Kendrick Lamar, „DAMN“.

Lil Uzi Vert, „Luv Is Rage 2“

Migos, „Culture“

Post Malone, „Stoney“

Cel mai bun album country

Kane Brown, „Kane Brown“

Luke Combs, „This One’s For You“

Thomas Rhett, „Life Changes“

Chris Stapleton, „From A Room: Volume 1“

Brett Young, „Brett Young“

Cel mai bun album rock:

Imagine Dragons, „Evolve“

Linkin Park, „One More Light“

Panic! At The Disco, „Death of a Bachelor“

Portugal. „The Man, Woodstock“

U2, „Songs of Experience“

Cel mai bun album latino

Nicky Jam, „Fenix“

Christian Nodal, „Me Deje Llevar“

Ozuna, „Odisea“

Romeo Santos, „Golden“

Shakira, „El Dorado“

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, „AVĨCI (01)“

The Chainsmokers, „Memories…Do Not Open“

Calvin Harris, „Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“

Kygo, „Stargazing“

ODESZA, „A Moment Apart“

Cel mai bun album creştin:

Elevation Worship, „There Is A Cloud“

Hillsong UNITED, „Wonder“

Hillsong Worship, „Let There Be Light“

Alan Jackson, „Precious Memories Collection“

MercyMe, „Lifer“

Cel mai bun album gospel:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, „A Long Way From Sunday“

Travis Greene, „Crossover: Live From Music City“

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, „You Deserve It“

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, „Heart. Passion. Pursuit“

Marvin Sapp, „Close“

Top cele mai bune 100 de cântece

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"

Cel mai bun cântec R&B:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Cel mai bun cântec rap:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Cel mai bun cântec country:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Cel mai bun cântec rock:

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Cel mai bun cântec latino:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Cel mai bun cântec dance/electronic

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Cel mai bun cântec creştin:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Cel mai bun cântec gospel:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

Cel mai vândut single:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Cel mai de succes single (audio) în online:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"

Cel mai de succes single (video) în online

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"

Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"