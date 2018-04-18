Premiile Billboard 2018: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran şi Kendrick Lamar au primit cele mai multe nominalizări, câte 15, la gala Billboard Music Awards, de anul acesta.
Cei trei au fost nominalizaţi, între altele, la categoriile Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist şi Top Hot 100 Artist.
Gala Billboard Music Awards va avea loc pe 20 mai, în Las Vegas, scrie News.ro. Billboard acordă premii pentru artişti nomianlizaţi la 57 de categorii, care cuprind genurile muzicale rock, R&B, rap, country, latino, soul şi gospel, anunţă News.ro.
Cântăreaţa Kelly Clarkson va fi gazda show-ului de trei ore şi va fi transmis de NBC.
La categoria Top Artist au fost selectaţi Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran şi Taylor Swift. Aceasta din urmă este nominalizată, alături de Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Halsey şi Demi Lovato, la categoria Top Female Artist, potrivit billboard.com
Swift concurează şi pentru titlul Top Billboard 200 Artist, alături de Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran şi Chris Stapleton. Pentru Top Rap Artist au fost aleşi: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos şi Post Malone.
La categoria Top R&B Artist: Chris Brown, Khalid, Bruno Mars, SZA şi The Weeknd. Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Portugal. The Man, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers sau Twenty one pilots va câştiga trofeul categoriei Top Rock Artist.
La categoria „Top Duo/ Group“ au fost selectate: The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Migos şi U2. Post Malone a primit în total 12 nominalizări, Imagine Dragons, 10, Justin Bieber şi Cardi B, câte 8, iar single-ul „Despacito“, 7 nominalizări.
Lista completă a nominalizările Billboard 2018
Cel mai bun artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist debutant
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Cel mai bun cântăreţ
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Cea mai bună cântăreaţă
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun grup
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 200
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist din Top Billboard 100
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Cel mai bine vândut artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Cea mai difuzată piesă la radio
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, „Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons, „Believer”
Bruno Mars, „That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth, „Attention”
Ed Sheeran, „Shape of You”
Cel mai bine vândut artist online
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Cel mai de succes artist în online
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Cele mai de succes turnee
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Cel mai bun artist R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Cel mai bun artist rap
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Cel mai bun artist country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Cel mai bun artist rock
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Cel mai bun artist latino
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
Cel mai bun artist de muzică creştină
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Cel mai bun artist gospel
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
Cel mai bun soundtrack
„Black Panther“
„The Fate of the Furious: The Album“
„The Greatest Showman“
„Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2“
„Moana“
Cel mai bun album R&B
Khalid, „American Teen“
Bruno Mars, „24K Magic“
SZA, „CTRL“
The Weeknd, „Starboy“
XXXTentacion, „17“
Cel mai bun album rap
Drake, „More Life“
Kendrick Lamar, „DAMN“.
Lil Uzi Vert, „Luv Is Rage 2“
Migos, „Culture“
Post Malone, „Stoney“
Cel mai bun album country
Kane Brown, „Kane Brown“
Luke Combs, „This One’s For You“
Thomas Rhett, „Life Changes“
Chris Stapleton, „From A Room: Volume 1“
Brett Young, „Brett Young“
Cel mai bun album rock:
Imagine Dragons, „Evolve“
Linkin Park, „One More Light“
Panic! At The Disco, „Death of a Bachelor“
Portugal. „The Man, Woodstock“
U2, „Songs of Experience“
Cel mai bun album latino
Nicky Jam, „Fenix“
Christian Nodal, „Me Deje Llevar“
Ozuna, „Odisea“
Romeo Santos, „Golden“
Shakira, „El Dorado“
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii, „AVĨCI (01)“
The Chainsmokers, „Memories…Do Not Open“
Calvin Harris, „Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1“
Kygo, „Stargazing“
ODESZA, „A Moment Apart“
Cel mai bun album creştin:
Elevation Worship, „There Is A Cloud“
Hillsong UNITED, „Wonder“
Hillsong Worship, „Let There Be Light“
Alan Jackson, „Precious Memories Collection“
MercyMe, „Lifer“
Cel mai bun album gospel:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, „A Long Way From Sunday“
Travis Greene, „Crossover: Live From Music City“
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, „You Deserve It“
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, „Heart. Passion. Pursuit“
Marvin Sapp, „Close“
Top cele mai bune 100 de cântece
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."
Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"
Cel mai bun cântec R&B:
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”
Cel mai bun cântec rap:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Cel mai bun cântec country:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Cel mai bun cântec rock:
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
Cel mai bun cântec latino:
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, ”Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Cel mai bun cântec dance/electronic
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Cel mai bun cântec creştin:
Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe, “Even If”
Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”
Cel mai bun cântec gospel:
Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”
Travis Greene, “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann, “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”
Cel mai vândut single:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
Cel mai de succes single (audio) în online:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour LLIF3"
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Post Malone ft. Quavo, "Congratulations"
Cel mai de succes single (video) în online
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Lil Pump, "Gucci Gang"
Bruno Mars, "That’s What I Like"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"