Nominalizările la premiile Grammy 2018

Rapperul american Jay Z conduce în topul nominalizărilor la premiile Grammy 2018, concurând la opt categorii, inclusiv la Cântecul anului („4:44“), Albumul anului („4:44“) şi Cel mai bun videoclip („The Story Of O.J.“), potrivit LA Times.

Kendrick Lamar a primit şapte nominalizări la Grammy 2018, fiind urmat de Bruno Mars, al treilea cel mai nominalizat artist.

Debutanta SZA este artista care a primit cele mai multe nominalizări – cinci. În schimb a fost trecută cu vederea Katy Perry, care şi-a lansat în această vară albumul „Witness“. Nici Taylor Swift nu concurează la principalele categorii, dar asta pentru că „Reputation“, lansat recent şi devenit rapid cel mai bine vândut material discografic al anului, a fost lansat în noiembrie şi nu a fost eligibil pentru nominalizări. Totuşi, Swift a primit două nominalizări.

Unul dintre cele mai mari hit-uri ale anului, remixul „Despacito“, făcut de Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee şi Justin Bieber, a devenit prima piesă într-o altă limbă decât engleză nominalizat atât la categoria Cântecul anului, cât şi la Recordul anului.

Cea de-a 60-a gală de decernare a premiilor Grammy va avea loc pe 28 ianuarie în Madison Square Garden din New York.

Cele mai importante nominalizări la premiile Grammy 2018

Albumul anului:

„Awaken, My Love!“ - Childish Gambino

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Melodrama“ - Lorde

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

„Redbone“ - Childish Gambino

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

„Humble“ - Kendrick Lamar

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

Cântecul anului

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Issues“ - Julia Michaels

„1-800-273-8255“ - Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

Cel mai bun artist debutant

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Cea mai pună interpretare pop solo

„Love So Soft“ - Kelly Clarkson

„Praying“ - Kesha

„Million Reasons“ - Lady Gaga

„What About Us“ - P!nk

„Shape of You“ - Ed Sheeran

Cea mai pună interpretare a unui grup pop

„Something Just Like This“ - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

„Despacito“ - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

„Thunder“ - Imagine Dragons

„Feel It Still“ - Portugal. The Man

„Stay“ - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Cel mai bun album pop tradiţional

„Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)“ - Michael Bublé

„Triplicate“ - Bob Dylan

„In Full Swing“ - Seth MacFarlane

„Wonderland“ - Sarah McLachlan

„Tony Bennett Celebrates 90“ - (mai mulţi artişti)

Cel mai bun album pop

„Kaleidoscope EP“ - Coldplay

„Lust for Life“ - Lana Del Rey

„Evolve“ - Imagine Dragons

„Rainbow“ - Kesha

„Joanne“ - Lady Gaga

„÷ (Divide)“ - Ed Sheeran

Cel mai bun cântec dance

„Bambro Koyo Ganda“ - Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

„Cola“ - Camelphat & Elderbrook

„Andromeda“ - Gorillaz featuring Dram

„Tonite“ - LCD Soundsystem

„Line of Sight“ - Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Cel mai bun album dance/electronic

„Migration“ - Bonobo

„3-D the Catalogue“ - Kraftwerk

„Mura Masa“ - Mura Masa

„A Moment Apart“ - Odesza

„What Now“ - Sylvan Esso

Cea mai bună interpretare rock

„You Want It Darker“ - Leonard Cohen

„The Promise“ - Chris Cornell

„Run“ - Foo Fighters

„No Good“ - Kaleo

„Go to War“ - Nothing More

Cel mai bun cântec rock

„Atlas, Rise!“ - Metallica

„Blood in the Cut“ - K.Flay

„Go to War“ - Nothing More

„Run“ - Foo Fighters

„The Stage“ - Avenged Sevenfold

Cel mai bun album rock

„Emperor of Sand“ - Mastodon

„Hardwired...to Self-Destruct“ - Metallica

„The Stories We Tell Ourselves“ - Nothing More

„Villains“ - Queens of the Stone Age

„A Deeper Understanding“ - The War on Drugs

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B

„Get You“ - Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

„Distraction“ - Kehlani

„High“ - Ledisi

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

„The Weekend“ - SZA

Cel mai bun cântec R&B

„First Began“ - PJ Morton

„Location“ - Khalid

„Redbone“ - Childish Gambino

„Supermodel“ - SZA

„That's What I Like“ - Bruno Mars

Cel mai bun album R&B

„Freudian“ - Daniel Caesar

„Let Love Rule“ - Ledisi

„24K Magic“ - Bruno Mars

„Gumbo“ - PJ Morton

„Feel the Real“ - Musiq Soulchild

Cea mai bună interpretare rap

„Bounce Back“ - Big Sean

„Bodak Yellow“ - Cardi B

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Bad and Boujee“ - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance

„Prblms“ - 6lack

„Crew“ - Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

„Family Feud“ - Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

„Loyalty.“ - Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

„Love Galore“ - SZA featuring Travis Scott

Cel mai bun cântec rap

„Bodak Yellow“ - Cardi B

„Chase Me“ - Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Sassy“ - Rapsody

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

Cel mai bun album rap

„4:44“ - Jay-Z

„Damn“ - Kendrick Lamar

„Culture“ - Migos

„Laila's Wisdom“ - Rapsody

„Flower Boy“ - Tyler, the Creator

Cea mai bună intrepretare country solo

„Body Like a Back Road“ - Sam Hunt

„Losing You“ - Alison Krauss

„Tin Man“ - Miranda Lambert

„I Could Use a Love Song“ - Maren Morris

„Either Way“ - Chris Stapleton

Cea mai bună intrepretare a unui grup country

„It Ain't My Fault“ - Brothers Osborne

„My Old Man“ - Zac Brown Band

„You Look Good“ - Lady Antebellum

„Better Man“ - Taylor Swift pentru Little Big Town

„Drinkin’ Problem“ - Midland

Cel mai bun cântec country

„Better Man“ - Taylor Swift pentru Little Big Town

„Body Like a Back Road“ - Sam Hunt

„Broken Halos“ - Chris Stapleton

„Drinkin’ Problem“ - Midland

„Tin Man“ - Miranda Lambert

Cel mai bun album country

„Cosmic Hallelujah“ - Kenny Chesney

„Heart Break“ - Lady Antebellum

„The Breaker“ - Little Big Town

„Life Changes“ - Thomas Rhett

„From a Room: Volume 1“ - Chris Stapleton

Cel mai bun videoclip

„Up All Night“ - Beck

„Makeba“ - Jain

„The Story of O.J.“ - Jay-Z

„Humble“ - Kendrick Lamar

„1-800-273-8255“ - Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid