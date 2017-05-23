adevarul.ro Entertainment

Reacţiile celebrităţilor după explozia din Manchester: „Plâng imaginându-mi toţi acei inocenţi care au mers la un concert şi şi-au pierdut viaţa“

Katy Perry s-a declarat îndurerată pentru familii. pentru Ariana şi pentru starea acestei lumi FOTO Getty Images

Artiştii internaţionali au reacţionat imediat după explozia de la Manchester Arena, care s-a produs la finalul concertului cântăreţei Ariana Grande şi au transmis condoleanţe victimelor şi mesaje de încurajare artistei.

Ariana Grande a scris pe contul său de Twitter, după ce 19 persoane au murit şi 50 au fost rănite în urma exploziei care a avut loc la finalul concertului susţinut la Manchester Arena, că este distrusă, că îi pare foarte rău şi că nu-şi găseşte cuvintele pentru a descrie ceea ce simte: „Sunt distrusă. Din toată inima, îmi pare foarte, foarte rău. Nu am cuvinte“.

Totodată, nici colegii ei de breaslă n-ar rămas indiferenţi la nefericitul eveniment şi şi-au exprimat regretul faţă de cele întâmplate.

Nicki Minaj a spus că o doare sufletul pentru sora ei Ariana şi pentru orice familie afectată de acest tragic incident din Marea Britanie. „Mă doare inima pentru sora mea Ariana şi pentru toate familiile afectate de acest eveniment tragic din Marea Britanie. S-au pierdut vieţi nevinovate. Îmi pare atât de rău să primesc aceste veşti“, spune ea.
 
 
Katty Perry a scris şi ea pe aceeaşi reţea de socializare: „Mă rog pentru toată lumea de la concertul Ariana Grande. Mi se rupe inima pentru familii, pentru Ari şi pentru starea în care se află această lume.“
 
 
Cher a transmis : „Rugăciunile mele sunt pentru toţi cei din Manchester. Am trăit momente speciale acolo, în tinereţe şi mai târziu“.
 
 
Demi Lovato a scris şi ea pe Twitter după incidentujl de la Manchester Arena: „Plâng imaginându-mi toţi acei inocenţi care au mers la un concert şi şi-au pierdut viaţa. Mă rog pentru  fiecare şi pentru toţi“.
 
 
Justin Timberlake a scris şi el că gândurile şi rugăciunile se îndreaptă către cei afectaţi de oribilul incident din Manchester. „Trebuie să fim mai buni, Trebuie să ne iubim unii pe ceilalţi“, sfirmă artistul.
 
 
Harry Styles, solistul trupei One Direction a scris pe Twitter: „Sunt sfâşiat să văd ce s-a întâmplat la Manchester. Le transmit tragostea mea celor implicaţi.“
 
 
Cântăreaţa scoţiană KT Tunstall a transmis şi ea un mesaj emoţionant. „Sunt cu inima alături de tine, Manchester. Doar ce am coborât de pe scenă în Londra şi am aflat. Este înfricoşător. Îmi pare foarte rău pentru familiile care au pierdut pe cineva drag“.
 
Organizatorii spectacolului de pe Manchester Arena au scos-o pe Ariana Grande de pe scenă după producerea exploziei şi au anunţat ulterior că aceasta este în siguranţă şi nu a fost rănită. Poliţia a anunţat că 19 persoane au murit, iar alte 50 au fost rănite în urma exploziei care a avut loc la Manchester Arena, la finalul concertului artistei Ariana Grande, foarte populară în rândurile adolescenţilor. Manchester Arena are o capacitate de 21.000 de locuri, dar nu se ştie câte bilete fuseseră vândute pentru show.
