Reacţiile celebrităţilor după explozia din Manchester: „Plâng imaginându-mi toţi acei inocenţi care au mers la un concert şi şi-au pierdut viaţa“

Artiştii internaţionali au reacţionat imediat după explozia de la Manchester Arena, care s-a produs la finalul concertului cântăreţei Ariana Grande şi au transmis condoleanţe victimelor şi mesaje de încurajare artistei.
Ariana Grande a scris pe contul său de Twitter, după ce 19 persoane au murit şi 50 au fost rănite în urma exploziei care a avut loc la finalul concertului susţinut la Manchester Arena, că este distrusă, că îi pare foarte rău şi că nu-şi găseşte cuvintele pentru a descrie ceea ce simte: „Sunt distrusă. Din toată inima, îmi pare foarte, foarte rău. Nu am cuvinte“.
Totodată, nici colegii ei de breaslă n-ar rămas indiferenţi la nefericitul eveniment şi şi-au exprimat regretul faţă de cele întâmplate.
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) 23 mai 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 22 mai 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 mai 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) 22 mai 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 mai 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) 23 mai 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 mai 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
My heart is with you Manchester. Just come off stage in London, it's gut-wrenching. So very sorry for the families who have lost loved ones.— KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) 23 mai 2017