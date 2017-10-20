adevarul.ro Entertainment

Cea mai nouă teorie conspiraţionistă a internauţilor: Melania, înlocuită cu o dublură într-o apariţie publică. De la ce au pornit speculaţiile VIDEO

Internauţii au pornit o întreagă dezbatere despre „dublura Melaniei“, în urma unei înregistrări televizate

În era „fake news-ului“, amatorii de teorii conspitaţioniste au declanşat o nebunie pe reţelele sociale după ce au lansat ideea că o impostoare, care seamănă foarte bine cu Prima Doamnă de la Casa Albă, s-ar fi dat drept Melania Trump într-o apariţie recentă a cuplului prezidenţial american.

Teoria a luat naştere după un interviu pe care Donald Trump l-a acordat reporterilor, vinerea trecută, în interiorul curţii de la Casa Albă, în prezenţa soţiei sale, arată Huffington Post. În timpul declaraţiilor, preşedintele menţionează întâmplător: „soţia mea, Melania, care se întâmplă să fie chiar aici“, un comentariu bizar care i-a făcut pe internauţi suspicioşi. Astfel, a apărut teoria că femeia care stătea de-a dreapta preşedintelui american nu era, de fapt, Melania.
 
Actriţa Andrea Wagner Barton a fost una dintre primii care au ridicat problema „falsei Melania“ pe Facebook, iar comentatorii au început să analizeze detalii ca diferenţa de culoare a buzelor sau de formă a nasului şi au speculat că ochelarii de soare sunt folosiţi cu scopul deghizării, mulţi dintre ei declarându-se convinşi că femeia care stătea alături de Trump nu era Melania.
 
 
 
 
Un bărbat pe nume Joe Vargas a scris: „Aceasta nu este Melania. Să te gândeşti că pot merge atât de departe până la a ne facă să credem că e ea, chiar la TV, este şocant. Mă face să mă întreb cu ce altceva ne mai mint“.
 
„Faţa dublurii Melaniei este mai scurtă“, a scris alt utilizator. „Nu i se mai pare nimănui ciudat că Melania poartă ochelari de soare pe timp de ploaie, ceaţă sau noapte?“, a scris altcineva.
 
 
Zvonurile au fost sporite de faptul că Prima Doamnă este frecvent păzită de o agentă secretă, despre care internauţii spun că seamănă cu Melania şi că ar putea fi dublura ei. 
 
Editorialista Marina Hyde de la „The Guardian“ a intrat şi ea în jocul conspitaţioniştilor şi a glumit pe această temă, spunând că este „absolut convinsă că Melania are o dublură“ şi a lansat propria teorie: „Melania l-a părăsit de câteva săptămâni“. 
 
 
Episodul nu a rămas fără ecou, întrucât în urma speculaţiilor, casele de pariuri au înregistrat o creştere cu 25% a cotelor în cazul celor care pariază că Melania îl va părăsi pe Donald Trump până la sfârşitul anului sau că va apărea cu un alt bărbat în timpul acestui mandat preşedenţial.
 
Ciudata teorie a fost însă demontată de mai multe canale mass-media, care au analizat fotografiile din acea zi, inclusiv una în care „Femeia X“ şi-a dat jos ochelarii, şi au calmat spiritele, concluzionând că este într-adevăr vorba de Melania Trump. 
 
„Am identificat-o pe femeia misterioasă din zvonurile cu impostoarea Melaniei Trump. Este chiar Melania Trump“, a scris Washington Post.
 
Şi Casa Albă a reacţionat în faţa acestor teorii „ridicole“: „Încă o dată, ne găsim consumaţi de o falsă poveste ridicolă, când mai bine am putea vorbi despre muncă pe care prima doamnă o face în folosul copiilor, inclusiv criza opiaceelor care ne-a cuprins ţara.“
 
 
 
Bineînţeles că absurdul situaţiei fost motiv de glume şi ironii pentru numeroşi utilizatori de Twitter:
 
