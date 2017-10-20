Cea mai nouă teorie conspiraţionistă a internauţilor: Melania, înlocuită cu o dublură într-o apariţie publică. De la ce au pornit speculaţiile VIDEO

În era „fake news-ului“, amatorii de teorii conspitaţioniste au declanşat o nebunie pe reţelele sociale după ce au lansat ideea că o impostoare, care seamănă foarte bine cu Prima Doamnă de la Casa Albă, s-ar fi dat drept Melania Trump într-o apariţie recentă a cuplului prezidenţial american.
This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit— BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) 18 octombrie 2017
Has anyone else found it odd that Melania has been wearing sunglasses in rain, fog, night? https://t.co/64NnFAgp6O— Lily (@LilyMazahery) 30 august 2017
Absolutely convinced Melania is being played by a Melania impersonator these days. Theory: she left him weeks ago https://t.co/GDjX5Sr4L1— Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) 13 octombrie 2017
This Melania trump body double theory got me like pic.twitter.com/BdynW5MC6P— ronnie (@ronnieboy120) 18 octombrie 2017
Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn— Spooky X (@XLNB) 18 octombrie 2017
Me: I can't deal with all this fake news, it's harming American democracy— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) 18 octombrie 2017
Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double
Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8
Me logging on to Twitter and seeing all these bizarre Melania Trump body double conspiracy theories. Why is the world so weird. pic.twitter.com/zZbPSU7DII— T.J. Raphael 🌻 (@TJRaphael) 18 octombrie 2017