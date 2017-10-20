Cea mai nouă teorie conspiraţionistă a internauţilor: Melania, înlocuită cu o dublură într-o apariţie publică. De la ce au pornit speculaţiile VIDEO

Actriţa Andrea Wagner Barton a fost una dintre primii care au ridicat problema „falsei Melania“ pe Facebook, iar comentatorii au început să analizeze detalii ca diferenţa de culoare a buzelor sau de formă a nasului şi au speculat că ochelarii de soare sunt folosiţi cu scopul deghizării, mulţi dintre ei declarându-se convinşi că femeia care stătea alături de Trump nu era Melania.

Un bărbat pe nume Joe Vargas a scris: „Aceasta nu este Melania. Să te gândeşti că pot merge atât de departe până la a ne facă să credem că e ea, chiar la TV, este şocant. Mă face să mă întreb cu ce altceva ne mai mint“.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit